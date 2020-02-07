Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue launches February 18 for Xbox One

According to a listing on the Microsoft Store, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will finally launch on Xbox One on February 18.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation of the following three Kingdom Hearts titles:

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Here’s an overview of the game, via a PS4 listing from GameStop:

Great Collection Leading Into What Comes Next



After various spin-offs and re-releases, the buildup to Kingdom Hearts III has been nothing if not drawn out. Kingdom Hearts II launched more than a decade ago, and a whole new generation of gamers can play the early entries thanks to HD remasters on PS3 (and later this year on the PS4). Final Chapter Prologue should be the last new remaster before Kingdom Hearts III; it includes Dream Drop Distance (originally a 3DS exclusive) for the first time on the big screen. Additionally, an episode starring Aqua and a mini-movie, which shows how this crazy journey all began, are both new for this entry. As convoluted as the Kingdom Hearts storyline is, after playing through this collection, I have a clearer understanding of the narrative leading into Kingdom Hearts III. Even without the extra story context, Final Chapter Prologue is fun on its own, and Square Enix did a wonderful job making this a worthwhile collection and not just a port of Dream Drop Distance.



CONCEPT

Provide a PS4 remaster of Dream Drop Distance alongside new content that teases Kingdom Hearts III



GRAPHICS

The series looks the best it ever has, with crisp visuals and detailed environments



SOUND

Solid voice performances and appropriate melodies propel the experience



PLAYABILITY

The controls are the smoothest they’ve been in the series, keeping the fast-paced combat at its best



ENTERTAINMENT

A fun collection that connects the events that lead into Kingdom Hearts III

Check back with us near the release date for our review of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 for Xbox One. Stay tuned.