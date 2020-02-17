This Week’s New Releases 2/16 – 2/22; Bayonetta, Vanquish and Much More

After a long wait Feb. is finally kicking into high gear with a number of exciting titles. These include rereleases for the amazing third person shooter Vanquish, Bayonetta, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue on Xbox and More.

For most of you who haven’t played Vanquish, it was a fast paced third person shooter that managed to take a lot of things Platinum Games does right and apply it to a different genre. Perhaps the most impressive choice was how the combat system plays out. With inventive ways to overcome various obstacles, it’s easy to see why this title is a cult classic and something you should consider checking out.

Joining it is the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One rerelease of Bayonetta. The silly action game has an interesting story that is even more fun to play. Not only did it resonate with a number of fans, it is a must for newcomers to check out.

Finally, those holding out for Kingdom Hearts on Xbox have Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue to look forward to. While it isn’t quite the full story, it is enough to hold fans off until the full adventure is avaliable.

And for anyone looking for more stuff to do, you can find the full list below:

Monday 2/17

Magic Of Autumn (PC)

Rule The Rail! (PC)

Tuesday 2/18

Vanquish (PS4/XBO)

Bayonetta (PS4/XBO)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue (XBO)

Hunt: The Showdown (PS4)

Super Hiking League (PC)

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (Switch)

Guns Of Bullshit (PC)

DCL: The Game (PS4/PC/XBO)

Giraffe and Annika (PC)

Astonia: The Return Of Yendor (PC)

Lost Brothers (PC)

Adore (PC)

Wednesday 2/19

Bunny Parking (XBO)

3000th Duel (Switch)

Thursday 2/20

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] (PS4/Switch)

Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun: Retro Brawling Bundle (PS4/Switch)

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch)

Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Switch)

Blood Will Be Spilled (Switch)

Sega Ages Puyo Puyo 2 (Switch)

Friday 2/21