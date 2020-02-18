Rumor: Final Fantasy VII Remake Install Size Revealed

Square Enix will be releasing Final Fantasy VII Remake in April and it looks like the game will have an insanely large install size.



Pixelbuster on Twitter shared a new image of the back cover of Final Fantasy VII Remake in Japan. The back cover tells us that the install size for the game will be 100 GB!



This isn’t too surprising since a lot of games are reaching the 100 GB threshold lately. Not to mention lots of other games get bigger and bigger when future update patches are released and more.



Another thing to note about the back cover is that the game will come on 2 discs. Again, this is to be expected thanks to the huge install size the game will have.



We’re only reporting this news as a rumor for now, although it could be true. The game is releasing soon so this cover should be the latest info that Square Enix has for the game at the moment.



In related news, Square Enix also released a new video of the game looking at the opening cinematics. The cinematic shows many of the same features that the original did back in 1997.



You can also read more details about the game from the press release info posted down below. The full game releases on PS4 on April 10th, 2020.



“FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series. Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.”