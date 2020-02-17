ESRB Rating Tells Us More Details About Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is out later this year exclusively for PS4 and the ESRB has now rated the game.



Due to the rating, we now know some more details on what the full game will have. Marvel’s Iron Man VR has been rated T for Teen and features ‘Mild Language’ and ‘Violence’.



The rating summary is where more details are revealed about the game. You can read the info posted down below.



“This is a VR action-adventure game in which players assume the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man as he battles a villain intent on destroying his company. From a first-person perspective, players interact with different characters and engage in combat in the Iron Man suit. Players use lasers, missiles, and repulsor rays to destroy waves of enemy drones and tanks. Battles are accompanied by large explosions and realistic gunfire effects. In one sequence, civilians can be heard screaming inside elevators, as players attempt to help them escape detonations. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a character pointing a pistol towards the screen; a bound Tony getting his arc reactor ripped out of his chest. The word “a*s” is heard in the game.“

Marvel’s Iron Man VR will be out on PS4 on May 15th, 2020.