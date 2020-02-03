The ESRB Rates Nioh 2

Prior to its release this March, the ESRB has now given us a full ratings breakdown for the upcoming Nioh 2 video game.



Nioh 2 has been rated M for mature players over the age of 17. The content descriptors say the game contains: Blood and Gore, Suggestive Themes and Violence.



The ratings summary below also gives us more details on the full content of the game. It looks like the game will be bloody and violent much like the first game that came out in 2017.



The rating summary has been posted down below.

“This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of a half-human, half-supernatural samurai that battles enemies during Sengoku-era Japan. From a third-person perspective, players use katanas, axes, spears, bows, and rifles to kill various enemies (e.g., humans, demons, boss creatures) in melee combat. Some battles are frenetic, highlighted by cries of pain and large blood-splatter effects. Human enemies can also be decapitated or dismembered during battlee. One weapon allows players to trigger a suicide event (i.e., stabbing themselves in the stomach). Cutscenes sometimes depict soldiers impaled by spears; one cutscene depicts the player stabbed by a spear from a first-person perspective. The game contains some suggestive material: a female serpent demon with partially exposed breasts; a woman/cat-like demon with deep cleavage. “

Nioh 2 will be released exclusively for the PS4 on March 13th, 2020.