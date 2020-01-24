Nioh 2 story trailer and post-launch DLC plans released

There are three planned story DLCs and more

KOEI Tecmo and developer Team Ninja released today the official story trailer for Nioh 2 and announcing the post-launch plans for its downloadable contents.

Nioh 2 takes place in Japan during the year 1555 where Team Ninja describes the era as “Never-ending warfare has transformed the nation into a land of chaos infested by demonic yokai, evil spirits who feed upon their victims.”

As far as downloadable contents go, fans can look forward to three major downloadable contents, with each focusing on a different storyline that pre-dates the events of Nioh 2.

Here’s an overview of the game’s story and the full details of the DLCs coming to Nioh 2, via the PlayStation Blog:

Story

A war-torn realm haunted by evil spirits…

It is the Warring States period in Japan. The year is 1555. Never-ending warfare has transformed the nation into a land of chaos infested by demonic yokai, evil spirits who feed upon their victims.

It is in this setting of relentless mayhem that we meet our protagonist, a rogue mercenary hunting down yokai in the Mino Province. This demon hunter hides a terrible secret: they are a half-breed, the orphan offspring of both human and yokai blood. Unable to find a place amongst mankind, our demon hunter journeys alone.

Calamity strikes one day as our protagonist loses control of their own yokai power while battling against a ferocious fiend. However, the dire situation is remedied by a wandering merchant by the name of Toukichiro who sells strange “Spirit Stones”; magic—imbued artifacts that can help the wielder communicate with yokai spirits. Our demon hunter regains control of their demonic persona.

From there on, the two decide to combine their abilities and set out together to find more of the powerful Spirit Stones, their quest being funded by an influential warlord to track down the artifacts to ensure they’re reserved for proper use.

Their mission is cut short by an attack from someone – or something – also seeking the stones. They escape thanks to the help of a yokai huntswoman named Mumyo, and the three find refuge in the Owari Province, eventually ending up in the service of the great Oda Nobunaga.

But their future plans will be short-lived and they will once more come face to face with diabolical forces who also seek the remaining Spirit Stones. The stage is set for this epic saga of our half-breed yokai hunter- “Hideyoshi”.

Post-Launch Downloadable Content

We have three major downloadable content releases planned, with each focusing on a different storyline that pre-dates the events of Nioh 2, promising hours of additional gameplay that will provide plenty of challenge for those thirsting for more.

Similar to the original Nioh, players can expect new weapons, new combat abilities and new characters, with each downloadable content incorporating both multiple main and sub-missions.

The three downloadable content packs are included in Nioh 2’s Season Pass, which forms part of the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition (now available for pre-order). In addition to the main game and downloadable content, you’ll also get premium in-game items such as the Demon Horde armor set and Kodama Netsuke Charm.

For players who purchase the Nioh 2 Special Edition, in addition to the main game and Season Pass, you’ll receive an exclusive SteelBook case and “The Art of Nioh 2” booklet.

Check out the story trailer below:

Nioh 2 will be available for PlayStation 4 on March 12 in Japan, and March 13 worldwide. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.