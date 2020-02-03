This Week’s New Releases 2/2 – 2/8; Zombie Army 4: Dead War and More

While most of the bigger releases drop next week, there are a couple really exciting titles set to release.

After being a blast at last years E3, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is set to hoard all your time. The shooting game is built around hoard modes and co-op gameplay, offering a delightful experience for anyone who likes some level of camp.

Joining it is the oddly timed The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, which turns the popular franchise into a tactical RPG. Even if early images look rough, games are about more than that and should offer something for fans to enjoy.

Another oddball choice that remains relatively popular is Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3. This latest installment in the popular racing franchise looks to build on what fans love and should deliver an interesting experience. Will be interesting to see how much of an impact those who got it from Plus will make but only time will tell.

And if you’re looking for something else, you can find the full list below:

Monday 2/3

DragonFang – Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon (PC)

Please The Gods (Switch)

Space Elite Force II (PC)

Power Struggle (PC)

Tuesday 2/4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4/PC/XBO)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Gunhouse (PC)

Wide Ocean Big Jacket (Switch)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Offical Videogame 3 (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Soul Reaper (PC)

Wednesday 2/5

7th Sector (PS4/Switch/XBO/PC)

The Yellow King (PC)

Knockout Daddy (PC)

Monster Viator (PC/XBO)

Napoleon In Russia (PC)

Thursday 2/6

Code: Realize~Guardian of Rebirth (Switch)

Kunai (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

SEN: Seven Eight Nine (Switch)

Knights and Bikes (Switch)

Nerved (Switch)

PandaBall (PS4)

Yuoni: Rises (Switch)

Order Of The Gate Keepers (PC)

Friday 2/7