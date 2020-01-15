Shenmue III Battle Rally DLC launches next week

Deep Silver and developer Ys Net announced today that the first downloadable content for Shenmue III titled, Battle Rally will launch on January 21 for $7.99.

Shenmue III Battle Rally DLC will be available for purchase via the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store. Players who have previously purchased the Complete DLC Collection will automatically gain access to the content when it launches next week.

Here’s an overview of the Battle Rally DLC, via Deep Silver:

“Battle Rally” offers fresh gaming activities in a race unlike any other, as contestants engage in head-to-head battles whilst racing their way through the course.



Furthermore, for the first time in Shenmue III players will have the chance to step into the shoes of another protagonist! In addition to playing the hero of our story Ryo Hazuki, players can also choose the treasure-seeking Wuying Ren, and making her first appearance in this game, Ryo’s sparring partner, Wei Zhen. Cross the finish line in first place to win some truly awesome items!

Shenmue III is available now for PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. For more information on Shenmue III, check out our review. Stay tuned for more.