Langrisser I & II demo coming to PS4 and Switch this month in the west

NIS America announced today that Langrisser I & II will be getting a demo for both PS4 and Switch via their respective storefront on February 20 in North America.

According to the publisher, the Langrisser I & II demo will feature Chapters 1, 2 and 3 of Langrisser I and Chapters 4, 5 and 6, of Langrisser II. In addition, players will have the ability to switch between classic and remastered art styles. Those who will play the demo will be able to receive an extra 5,000 Gold and 2CP when the full game releases later this year.

Langrisser I & II are a remake of the classic game for both PS4 and Switch. Fans who missed out back then should definitely check it out when it releases on March 10 in North America and March 13 in Europe.

Here’s an overview of the game, via NIS America: