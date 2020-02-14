Langrisser I & II demo coming to PS4 and Switch this month in the west

NIS America announced today that Langrisser I & II will be getting a demo for both PS4 and Switch via their respective storefront on February 20 in North America.
According to the publisher, the Langrisser I & II demo will feature Chapters 1, 2 and 3 of Langrisser I and Chapters 4, 5 and 6, of Langrisser II. In addition, players will have the ability to switch between classic and remastered art styles. Those who will play the demo will be able to receive an extra 5,000 Gold and 2CP when the full game releases later this year.
Langrisser I & II are a remake of the classic game for both PS4 and Switch. Fans who missed out back then should definitely check it out when it releases on March 10 in North America and March 13 in Europe.
Here’s an overview of the game, via NIS America:
Langrisser I: The forces of darkness are descending upon the kingdom of Baldea. Take up your sword as Prince Ledin, and discover the evil that lies in the heart of the Dalsis empire.
Langrisser II: The forces of darkness once again threaten the realm. Thrust in between warring factions, it is up to our hero Elwin to navigate this war and determine which path will bring peace to this conflict.
Langrisser I & II is returning with both classic stories of good and evil now remade in beautiful high-definition visuals, reorchestrated music, and quality-of-life improvements to the gameplay and user experience that made these strategy RPGs truly legendary.
Key Features
– A Blade Honed to Perfection – Experience two classic titles with new art, music, and presentation.
– Modernizing a Timeless Tale – Perfectly re-tuned gameplay for a modern SRPG feel.
– Langrisser and Alhazard – Two legendary swords, two legendary tales—brought back to life with new localization and a new character!