Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 Release Date Announced

Sega has now revealed the official release date for Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020. The game will be released for mobile devices.



It’s a bit disappointing Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 isn’t releasing for consoles, although it should still be a fun game. The official release date for the game is May 7th, 2020.



Check out below the rewards you can get for pre-registering.



▪ 100,000 pre-registrations will unlock the “Ocean View” music track from Team Sonic Racing

▪ 300,000 pre-registrations will unlock Training Points that can be used to unlock events and special skills

▪ 500,000 pre-registrations will unlock the badge featuring Miraitowa, the Tokyo 2020 mascot

▪ If the number of pre-registrations passes 500K, additional rewards will be offered – stay tuned!

Sega also released a trailer for the game so you can see what you can do. The game features 15 events you can participate including new things such as Karate and Climbing which is new to Tokyo 2020.

Anyway, for more info about the game, you can visit the official website.



