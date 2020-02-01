See Cloud Cross-dressing In New Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer

Square Enix has now released a brand new and entertaining trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake. It includes a scene popular from the original game!



In the original game, Cloud had to dress as a girl in order to gain access to an exclusive club. Fans of the game will be happy to hear you can do that all over again in Final Fantasy VII Remake!

You can read more about today’s new trailer from the press release info posted down below. The game will be out on PS4 on April 10th, 2020.

“Square Enix Ltd., today introduced the spectacular music for FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE, unveiling the theme song for the highly anticipated game with a brand new trailer, alongside behind-the-scenes interviews with the track’s creators. The theme song, entitled “Hollow”, is written by revered FINAL FANTASY series composer Nobuo Uematsu and features vocals from Singer-Songwriter, Yosh – from Japanese Rock band, Survive Said The Prophet.

Alongside the theme song, the brand-new trailer gives a further glimpse at FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE’s epic boss battles and characters, taking viewers even deeper into the eclectic city of Midgar. For returning fans, the trailer also showcases some memorable moments reminiscent of the original game reimagined for the Remake.“