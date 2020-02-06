Metro Exodus launches February 15 on PC via Steam

Deep Silver announced today that Metro Exodus will be launching on PC via Steam at midnight, after a year of being exclusive to Epic Games Store.

Metro Exodus is the third installment in the Metro series that first debuted on February 15, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store. The game still follows the struggle of Artyom as he flees the Metro and leads a band of Spartan Rangers across post-apocalyptic Russia.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Deep Silver: