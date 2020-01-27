New Metro Exodus DLC Gets Official Release Date

Deep Silver and 4A Games have revealed today the official release date for Sam’s Story. This is the new DLC coming out for the game Metro Exodus.



People will be happy to know that the Metro Exodus DLC called ‘Sam’s Story’ is out on February 11, 2020. The DLC is available to buy on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



The DLC is available to buy separately, or it’s already included if you have the game’s Expansion Pass.



If you want to know more details about the DLC, you can read the official press release info posted down below.



“Sam’s Story follows former US Marine Sam, a Spartan Ranger who has worked under Colonel Miller since the nuclear war devastated Moscow, and followed Artyom in search of a world outside of the Metro. Sam had long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and perhaps even finding his father alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore.

Sam, determined to find a way back to the USA, departed from the Aurora to make his way through Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. However, to complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected.

In this expansive ‘sandbox survival’ level, players will experience another gripping story line featuring new characters, weapons and mutant variants, in a huge, non-linear environment that offers hours of gameplay.”

Metro Exodus is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.