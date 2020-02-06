Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid adds online lobbies, spectator mode, and more

nWay released today version 2.0 for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid that adds a lot of new features such as online lobbies, spectator mode, and PlayStation 4 cross-play.

One of the biggest features introduced in the update is the ability to play with other people regardless of what device they’re using. Whether you are playing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, or Xbox One, you are now able to compete with one another with the latest update.

Find below some highlights of the game:

18 Rangers & Villains across Generations Standard Edition comes with 12 starting warriors, including Jason Lee Scott, Tommy Oliver, Gia Moran, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, Mastodon Sentry, Goldar, Lord Drakkon, Cenozoic Blue Ranger, Udonna and Dragon Armor Trini. Season 1 Pass, which is bundled with the Collector’s Edition, comes with 3 additional warriors, including Trey of Triforia, Jen Scotts, and Lord Zedd. Season 2 Pass contains 3 new warriors, including Doggie “Anubis” Cruger, Eric Myers, and Dai Shi.



9 Arenas across Iconic Locations Battle against iconic locations from the series, including Zordon’s Training Room and Command Center from Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS, Harwood County Warzone from POWER RANGERS Super Megaforce, Mystic Forest from POWER RANGERS Mystic Force, Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room from Boom! Comics’ Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS, Corinth from POWER RANGERS RPM, Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era and Tower from 2017 Movie, and Space Patrol Delta Base from POWER RANGERS S.P.D.



4 Megazords (Ultras) Summon Megazords and monsters, such as Dino Megazord, Dragonzord, Mega Goldar, or Delta Squad Megazord, to stage epic comebacks.



Original Story: A Reimagining of the Shattered Grid Event Story Mode’s narrative is written and voice directed by writer/director Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS: Shattered Grid, Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham). The mode also features original artwork by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dan Mora (Go Go POWER RANGERS, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus). In Story Mode, players experience a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed Shattered Grid event from Boom! Studios’ POWER RANGERS comic book series. When Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver, sets off a massive campaign across time and space to destroy all POWER RANGERS, they must band together and fight back before all of existence falls to his armies.



Voiceovers by Original Cast Story and combat voiceovers are performed by original POWER RANGERS cast members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan, (Goldar), Dan Southworth (Eric Myers) and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).



Crossplay & Cross-progression among PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid enables crossplay among Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC, where players across all gaming platforms can battle against each other in Ranked, Casual, Direct or Lobby Matches. Crossplay helps players find matches faster against similarly skilled players and opens up a larger matchmaking pool, making the game more competitive. The game also enables cross-progression, so players can carry progress made on one platform to another.



Challenge Your Friends in Direct Match & Online Lobbies These new features make Battle for the Grid more social. Direct Match lets friends or any two specific players match up against each otherr. Online Lobbies allows up to 8 players to join together in friendly matches, where participants can battle in up to 4 different matches at a time or spectate on a match and be the next player up.



Check out version 2.0 update trailer below:

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available now for PlayStation 4, XBox One, PC, and Switch.