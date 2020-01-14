Final Fantasy VII Remake delayed

Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 has been delayed from its original March 3rd release date, and will now release on April 10th worldwide.

According to Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the reason for the one month delay is to ensure that the company will deliver “a game that is in-line with our vision.”

Below is the full statement from Square Enix’s Yoshinori Kitase:

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.

We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

—Yoshinori Kitase, Producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake

Now, let’s hope that Final Fantasy VII Remake will no longer be delayed after its new release date on April 10th. Check back with us for more Final Fantasy VII Remake news as we head closer to April.

