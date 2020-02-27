Embody VR Partners with beyerdynamic’s for Immerse, a Next-Generation Spatial Audio Program

Recently we’ve seen a lot of advances in sound processing, like WavesNx and simulated 7.1, and now Embody VR has partnered with beyerdynamic’s for a new spatial audio program known as Immerse.

Embody VR deserves Immerse as an AI-engine that customizes audio depending on your unique ear shape, in hopes of delivering an optimal gaming experience on beyerdynamic gaming headsets. This makes it very similar, at least in concept, to Creative Labs Super X-Fi technology found on their headsets, such as the Creative SXFI Air.

Not only does it sound interesting, the full explanation, found below, seems like it could make a substantial difference in terms of headsets:

Uniquely Tuned for Your beyerdynamic Headset With ImmerseTM, the sound you hear is crafted for your ears and your beyerdynamic MMX 300 headset. Acoustic scientists at Embody worked closely with beyerdynamic engineers to create a headset response that combined with your personalized audio profile, results in a perceptually accurate reproduction of game audio, the way the game sound designer intended.

“Embody and beyerdynamic share the passion for creating stunning sound experiences” said Xavier Presser, Gaming Product Manager at beyerdynamic. “Our headphones make truly professional audio available for gamers, and ImmerseTM personalized spatial audio raises the bar for virtual surround simulations. ImmerseTM with beyerdynamic uncovers a new facet of the MMX 300 that will again change your way of gaming.”

Customized to Your Ears

The shape and folds of your outer ear are unique and change the way you hear sounds around you. The challenge of giving a user spatial awareness using a headset has persisted for decades because every ear hears sounds differently. Unless a headset understands the anatomy of each person’s ears, the ability to deliver truly immersive sound is limited. ImmerseTM is a personalized spatial audio solution that harnesses the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence to create a model of your ear shape from a single picture of your right ear—in less than 60 seconds. With this model, ImmerseTM transforms your favorite game’s surround sound outputs to conform to your unique ear shape – sound crafted for you, not for the masses.

Gain A Serious Advantage Over Your Opponents

The result of using a personalized spatial audio solution plus an optimal headphone response uniquely crafted for your favorite beyerdynamic headset significantly improves the alignment of visual and audio cues. You will hear the precise location of enemy footsteps and reload sounds and have the advantage of hearing your enemies before they hear you. Immersion, depth and spatial awareness are increased, making players more competitive and making game worlds even more believable.

“ImmerseTM personalized spatial audio is the perfect match with beyerdynamic’s design emphasis on delivering precision audio,” said Kapil Jain, CEO at Embody. “With the power of MMX300 and ImmerseTM combined, gone is the hesitation to take a shot because you hear exactly where your enemies lie. Once you try ImmerseTM with beyerdynamic’s MMX 300 headset you’ll never want to play a game without it.” Pricing and Availability

The ImmerseTM software for beyerdynamic gaming headsets is available for PC gaming frombeyerdynamic now for $14.99 for an annual subscription or $39.99 for a seven-year license. Embody VR Press Release

Whether this will or will not be worth it has yet to be seen but it’s always good to see different technologies and options hit the market.