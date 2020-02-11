Metro Exodus ‘Sam’s Story’ DLC now available

Deep Silver and 4A Games are pleased to announce today that the second major story DLC for Metro Exodus titled, Sam’s Story, is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In the second major story DLC, Sam’s Story follows former U.S. Marine Sam – a Spartan Ranger who has worked under Colonel Miller since the nuclear war devastated Moscow and followed Artyom in search of a world outside of the Metro. Sam had long dreamed of returning to his homeland and perhaps even finding his father alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore.

Sam, determined to find a way back to the USA, departed from the Aurora to make his way through Vladivostok’s tsunami-ravaged harbors, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. However, to complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected.

Fans can look forward to spending roughly five hours in this new DLC starting today. Players can look forward to an expansive sandbox survival level, and more.

Find below Metro Exodus Sam’s Story DLC launch trailer: