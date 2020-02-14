Azur Lane: Crosswave is Now Available; Neptune DLC Also Released

After months of waiting, Azur Lane: Crosswave is finally available in North America.

The unlikely title turns a number of historic ships into surprisingly intricately designed girls that fight ships that are not that interesting or well designed. It was interesting enough to, if nothing else, justify checking out and you can get more information from our review.

In addition to Azur Lane: Crosswave releasing, Idea Factory also created a special Neptunia DLC featuring everyone’s favorite main character, Neptune.

‘What is that sound?’ ‘Boing! Boing! Boing!’ ‘Is that a Kangaroo?!’ ‘No silly! It’s me! Your favorite protagonist in the world! Neptune!’ The Neptune DLC grants you a special usable character, Neptune! Note: In order for players to use Neptune, you must add Neptune to your Fleet in the Organization screen. PlayStation Store

According to Idea Factory Neptune will be only be available as a free purchase for the first month. After that she will apparently be removed entirely, with them actually noting you will not be able to purchase her. The same messages also say you won’t be able to download her either, but that is likely just poor phrasing as it would cause some complications on PlayStation. Those interested can find the Steam and PlayStation links here.

If that isn’t enough good news, in honor of release, Idea Factory is also offering early adopters the chance to snag it for 20 percent off. This brings the total down to $40, which isn’t a bad price if you’re interested in this type of game.