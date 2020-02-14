Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Stuffed Animal

In an effort to promote the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Build-A-Bear has a limited time plush for Sonic.

The plush is listed at 17 inches, making it a little over a foot tall, and can be coupled with a gold ring, his iconic shoes and sound. While the plush will run you $29, making it one of the more modestly priced licensed products, the full collection will bring the cost to $53. Not terribly expensive in the grand scheme, but an interesting choice to make his accessories separate.

Go on a rip-roaring adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog! This action-packed Sonic stuffed animal is a whole new speed of a hero with its blue fur, plush spikes and red paw pads. Try to keep up by adding outfits, sounds and accessories to complete your collection! Build-A-Bear Website

You gotta go fast if you want to add this awesome gold ring to your Sonic the Hedgehog! Sonic’s trademark gold ring attaches to his paws as a plush wrist accessory. Collect this ring and add to the adventure! Build-A-Bear Website

Live life in the fast lane with these fun Sonic the Hedgehog shoes! These red stuffed animal shoes are sure to give your furry friend the super-sonic speed they need! They feature the Sonic the Hedgehog logo on the sides. Build-A-Bear Website

Let’s roll! It’s all about speed, so act fast and add this awesome 5-in-1 sound chip to make your Sonic the Hedgehog even more unstoppable. You’ll hear Sonic’s phrases every time you press it! Build-A-Bear Website

Along with the main character, existing Build-A-Bear owners can also purchase a Sonic branded sleeper and t-shirt.

Slow your roll and catch some Z’s when you dress your furry friend in this cute Sonic the Hedgehog pajama sleeper outfit for stuffed animals. Shop now at Build-A-Bear! Build-A-Bear Website

Speed around the planet in style thanks to this awesome Sonic the Hedgehog T-shirt. Your furry friend will show no signs of slowing down when dressed in this fun Sonic the Hedgehog look! Build-A-Bear Website

While no end date was given, those interested should probably act fast as this probably won’t be as popular as things like Disney or Pokemon.