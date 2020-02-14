Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Stuffed Animal

In an effort to promote the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Build-A-Bear has a limited time plush for Sonic.

The plush is listed at 17 inches, making it a little over a foot tall, and can be coupled with a gold ring, his iconic shoes and sound. While the plush will run you $29, making it one of the more modestly priced licensed products, the full collection will bring the cost to $53. Not terribly expensive in the grand scheme, but an interesting choice to make his accessories separate.

Go on a rip-roaring adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog! This action-packed Sonic stuffed animal is a whole new speed of a hero with its blue fur, plush spikes and red paw pads. Try to keep up by adding outfits, sounds and accessories to complete your collection!

You gotta go fast if you want to add this awesome gold ring to your Sonic the Hedgehog! Sonic’s trademark gold ring attaches to his paws as a plush wrist accessory. Collect this ring and add to the adventure!

Live life in the fast lane with these fun Sonic the Hedgehog shoes! These red stuffed animal shoes are sure to give your furry friend the super-sonic speed they need! They feature the Sonic the Hedgehog logo on the sides.

Let’s roll! It’s all about speed, so act fast and add this awesome 5-in-1 sound chip to make your Sonic the Hedgehog even more unstoppable. You’ll hear Sonic’s phrases every time you press it!

Along with the main character, existing Build-A-Bear owners can also purchase a Sonic branded sleeper and t-shirt.

Slow your roll and catch some Z’s when you dress your furry friend in this cute Sonic the Hedgehog pajama sleeper outfit for stuffed animals. Shop now at Build-A-Bear!

Speed around the planet in style thanks to this awesome Sonic the Hedgehog T-shirt. Your furry friend will show no signs of slowing down when dressed in this fun Sonic the Hedgehog look!

While no end date was given, those interested should probably act fast as this probably won’t be as popular as things like Disney or Pokemon.

Mark Fajardo

