This Week’s New Releases 1/12 – 1/18; Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and More

Now that we’re a bit more into 2020, exciting games are finally starting to release. To kick off the year right, we have Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered and three Atelier rereleases.

Speaking for myself, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is probably one of my favorite Wii U titles and it’s an absolute delight to see it release on Switch. It combines whimsical designs with solid RPG elements to make a unique and interesting title. With additional content and more surprises, it will be sure to delight a number of players in the weeks to follow.

Joining it is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which is another chance to relive the original storyline. While this is far from new territory, this attempt has more of a focus on the legacy than having you fight Cell for the umpteenth time with extremely large health bars and poor AI. Whether this will pay off has yet to be seen but it will be exciting to see.

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered offered some neat things when it released on PlayStation 4 last year and the PC release will offer the same experience to more gamers. For anyone looking for a cute and fun RPG, this is a solid choice.

Finally, if you don’t have enough RPG games to play, a series of Atelier games release for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC. These adventures are fun and give a good example of how the franchise evolved over the years.

And if you want more, please feel free to check the list below:

Monday 1/13

Above Earth (PC)

Jump Gunners (Switch)

Here Come The Mystery Teens! (PC)

Tuesday 1/14

Darwin Project (PS4/XBO)

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist Of Dusk DX (PS4/Switch/PC)

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists Of Dusk Sky DX (PS4/Switch/PC)

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX (PS4/Switch/PC)

The Surge 2: The Kraken DLC (PS4/PC/XBO)

Puzzles & Dragons GOLD (Switch)

Hardcore Mecha (PS4)

Super Mega Space Balster Special Turbo (PC)

Seek Hearts (PS4)

Wednesday 1/15

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV (PC)

Frostfod (PC)

Spellsword Cards: DungeonTop (PC)

Grayland (PC)

Thursday 1/16

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (PC)

Anime Studio (Switch)

Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (Switch)

Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Switch)

Friday 1/17