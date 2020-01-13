A New AO Tennis 2 Patch Released On PC

Big Ant Studios has released a brand new patch for AO Tennis 2 for the PC. The patch should be available now.



Big Ant Studios has just released the patch on Steam, but it should be available very shortly on all of the other platforms.



The patch notes were revealed over on the official AO Tennis 2 Facebook page. All of the details have been posted down below.

Fixing an issue where the Leaderboard could make the game crash.

Fixing an issue that the system screen brought up when using PlayFace that wasn’t allowing players to correctly select a .JPEG image.

As always, give feedback whenever you can so the developer can improve the game in the near future.



The game is already out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. We will have our review of the game very soon so stay tuned..