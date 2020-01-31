Arc of Alchemist – How to Build your Base

In Arc of Alchemist no mechanic is more important than building your base. This dictates which weapons, armor, accessories, costumes, abilities and even the extent that you can increase a character stats. For a system so vital to your success and in a game with arguably too many tutorials, it’s oddly vague in regards to how the base system works. Since we already conquered Arc of Alchemist, we wanted to make things simpler by giving you an idea of how to actually build a base.
Basic Information
- The max level of any facility is nine
- While you can make up to nine buildings, it is possible to achieve level nine before that
- Placement can either increase or decrease your rank
- Materials that don’t appear in the enemy manual, like debris, are location based
- Four buildings in a square will make a larger building, which can be furthered by adding more buildings in a single direction
- Placing certain structures by other buildings can increase their rank. A listing of these bonuses is below
Adjacent Bonus Combos
- Commission Base – Central Structure (the actual globe in the middle) and Trade Center
- Training Grounds – Commission Base
- Maintenance Facility – Weapon Facility
- Weapon Facility – Maintenance Facility
- Refinery – Alchemy Atelier
- Alchemy Atelier – Refinery
- Jewelry Shop – Trading House
- Trade Center – Commission Base
- Trading House – Trade Center
Max Level Base
To give you an idea of how it is all supposed to come together, we included our maxed out base below. Keep in mind that a maxed base will not only unlock a trophy, you need to be able to make nine of a single building and buy at least five Juggernaut III weapons to platinum.
The pictures above might not be perfect, but they’re enough to achieve max rank in everything and get you there with only, in most cases, seven of the possible nine buildings. You can still use them if you really want but why do more work if you don’t have to.