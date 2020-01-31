Arc of Alchemist – How to Build your Base

In Arc of Alchemist no mechanic is more important than building your base. This dictates which weapons, armor, accessories, costumes, abilities and even the extent that you can increase a character stats. For a system so vital to your success and in a game with arguably too many tutorials, it’s oddly vague in regards to how the base system works. Since we already conquered Arc of Alchemist, we wanted to make things simpler by giving you an idea of how to actually build a base.

Basic Information

The max level of any facility is nine

While you can make up to nine buildings, it is possible to achieve level nine before that

Placement can either increase or decrease your rank

Materials that don’t appear in the enemy manual, like debris, are location based

Four buildings in a square will make a larger building, which can be furthered by adding more buildings in a single direction

Placing certain structures by other buildings can increase their rank. A listing of these bonuses is below

Adjacent Bonus Combos

Commission Base – Central Structure (the actual globe in the middle) and Trade Center

Training Grounds – Commission Base

Maintenance Facility – Weapon Facility

Weapon Facility – Maintenance Facility

Refinery – Alchemy Atelier

Alchemy Atelier – Refinery

Jewelry Shop – Trading House

Trade Center – Commission Base

Trading House – Trade Center

Max Level Base

To give you an idea of how it is all supposed to come together, we included our maxed out base below. Keep in mind that a maxed base will not only unlock a trophy, you need to be able to make nine of a single building and buy at least five Juggernaut III weapons to platinum.

The pictures above might not be perfect, but they’re enough to achieve max rank in everything and get you there with only, in most cases, seven of the possible nine buildings. You can still use them if you really want but why do more work if you don’t have to.