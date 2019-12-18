Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update 1.06 now available

New patch makes Cal more responsive and more

After Respawn Entertainment released a patch last week for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, update 1.06 is released today, addressing several issues that further improves the gameplay and makes Cal more responsive.

No new features were added in this new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update 1.06. Instead, it will further enhance the gameplay, and of course makes the game more smooth when playing.

Here’s the full patch notes:

Release Notes

We’ve updated Cal so that he is more responsive during combat. This change includes tweaks to stagger reactions, kicks, flybacks, staff parry and sprint attacks.

Fixed an issue that would cause ledge grabs and climbing to sometimes behave incorrectly.

Fixed an audio issue that would sometimes cause sound effects to play in the incorrect order.

Multiple collision fixes across both Zeffo and Bogano.

BD-1 would sometimes not scan one of the Zeffo Villagers after a shutdown during saving. Everyone’s favourite droid is now scanning as expected.

Terrarium sometimes wasn’t a very nurturing environment, preventing seeds from growing. It should now give your plants the love and care that they deserve, encouraging them to grow properly.

General stability improvements

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out our review for more.