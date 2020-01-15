Mobius Final Fantasy to end service on June 30

Square Enix announced today that Mobius Final Fantasy will end its service on June 30 worldwide, with Japan on March 31.

Following the conclusion of the Warrior of Despair story concluded in Japan, that’s when Square Enix decided to end its service. Since the Global version is yet to receive the conclusion to the Warrior of Despair story, fans who still play the game will have to wait until June 30, 2020.

Here’s the official end of service announcement:

Greetings, Warriors of Light.

Thank you for playing and supporting Mobius Final Fantasy throughout the years.

After many difficult discussions, Square Enix ended service for the Japanese version of Mobius Final Fantasy in December 2019, after the Warrior of Despair story concluded.

Service for the global version of the game will continue until the Warrior of Despair story has concluded on June 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm PDT (UTC-7), at which time service for it, too, will end.

The schedule until end of service is as follows:

January 15, 2020 at 7:00 pm PST (UTC-8) End-of-service notification (this notice)

March 31, 2020 at 8:00 pm PDT (UTC-7) End of “Magicite” sales in the global version of the game (any purchased “Magicite” can be used until the end of service)

June 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm PDT (UTC-7) End of service



We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our players who have supported us since service began back on August 3, 2016. It is with heavy heart that we must now bring you this sad news.

We will continue to implement updates to in-game events, including the conclusion of the Warrior of Despair story, until the end of service, so it is our fondest hope that you will see our adventurers’ fates out to the very last.

Thank you for fighting alongside the Warriors of Light and for being a part of the world of Mobius Final Fantasy. May you continue to bring the light of hope to those around you.

January 15, 2020

Mobius Final Fantasy Operations Team

Mobius Final Fantasy is a free-to-play gacha game that first debuted for iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play in June 2015 in Japan, followed by August 2016 worldwide. A PC version was released via Steam sometime in November 2016 in Japan and February 2017 worldwide.

Make sure you play as much as Mobius Final Fantasy before it officially end their service this year!