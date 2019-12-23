Final Fantasy VII Remake ESRB Rating Revealed

The ESRB rating for Final Fantasy VII Remake has now been revealed giving us a small description on what the full game includes.



First of all, Final Fantasy VII Remake has been rated T for teenagers. The content descriptors say: Language, Suggestive Themes, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco, Violence.

The rating summary has been posted down below.

This is an action role-playing game in which players follow the story of a mercenary (Cloud Strife) on a quest to save the planet from evil. Players explore the city of Midgar, perform various quests, and battle monsters and soldiers in frenetic melee combat. Characters use swords, staffs, guns, and magic spells to battle fantastical monsters and human soldiers; combat is highlighted by cries of pain, impact sounds, and explosions. Cutscenes also depict instances of violence: characters impaled by swords (off-camera); a man shot repeatedly while on a stairwell. Some female characters wear revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage); one scene depicts a man ogling women’s bodies while making suggestive hand gestures and hip movements. The game contains some alcohol content: ordering “something hard and bitter” and watching a character drink; searching for a person at the “Drunkards’ Den”; watching characters drunk and slurring their speech. One cutscene depicts a character smoking a cigar. The words “sh*t,” “a*shole,” and “pr*ck” appear in the dialogue.

As expected, Final Fantasy VII Remake will take place mostly om Midgar. It won’t be until part 2 of the series will Cloud and the gang get to go to the other places that were in the original game.

The game will be released worldwide for the PS4 on March 3rd, 2020. The game won’t be available on more platforms until March 2021!