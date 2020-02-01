European Version of Patapon 2 Remastered Retains the Debug Mode

Usually there isn’t a big difference between games in each region, but there is something different about Patapon 2 Remastered. Similar to the original game, the European version of Patapon 2 Remastered allows players to access debug mode, allowing for a number of interesting changes.

To access debug mode, simply input Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right L1 R1 when you’re in the town and you should hear a sound. If you do, click square and a menu should appear with a number of exciting options.

What makes this detail important is three key things. The first is importing games isn’t as difficult and time consuming as it use to it. For many this will be their first chance to mess with these settings and see new things or experience the game as they see fit. Finally and arguably most importantly, it can be used to make the platinum a breeze.

Some of the options include, but are not limited to, unlocking every stage, instantly gaining the ability to face one boss or another, obtaining every item and more. Sadly, it won’t stop you from having to do certain tasks and there is still some skill involved, but you can decrease the overall amount of effort by giving yourself the best troops and/or weapons. You can even go so far as instantly obtaining miracles, but keep in mind too many changes can result in a broken save.

Still, if you were thinking of playing Patapon 2 Remastered or just have interest in weird little tricks like this, it’s certainly worth considering. However, do keep in mind that your enjoyment might decrease if you make the experience too easy. That is to say, you might want to experience what Patapon 2 Remastered has to offer before seeing what secrets its hiding, though the choice is ultimately yours.