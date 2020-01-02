Rumor: GameStop’s Latest Listings Suggest a January Nintendo Direct

As we slowly step into the new year, it seems Nintendo plans on revealing a number of interesting things in an early Nintendo Direct.

GameStop system doing it’s usual pre-direct new SKU listings 😏.



We starting 2020 strong 👀~ pic.twitter.com/CA2whpU0l7 — FADEL – Master Of Hype (@YuYuKamii) January 1, 2020

This is speculation based off Twitter user YuyuKamii mentioning a number of mysterious SKUs have been added to GameStop’s system. What makes this rumor believable is a couple of important things.

First and foremost, it itself does not contain anything hype worthy. Where fake records might list things like Splatoon 3 or F-Zero Switch, it’s just a bunch of items listed as Available SKU. From there, a lot of other things are suggest this is going to happen beyond the new listings.

The biggest is the lack of information surrounding the fifth and final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter pass character. The official listing says all characters will release by Feb. 2020, so whomever it ends up being needs to be revealed and released sometime this month. Right now the popular rumor that this will be Phoenix Wright and Joker will get a Kasumi as an Echo fighter. Before anyone says this is unlikely, not only has Phoenix not been confirmed as false, he was playable in Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 and has a bit of a following on Nintendo platforms.

In addition to Smash needing to be revealed in some capacity, we have a mysterious Splatoon tweet. What makes it mysterious is a couple things. The 2020 message is reflected as SOS (Save Our Ship), along with the icon for a fallen player in Salmon Run. Not only that, some keen players noticed that the SOS actually says Save Our Salmons. You can make out the remaining letters as part of the waves, a nice touch that seemingly has to mean something.

Some other hints include datamind content for Marvel Ultimate Alliance and supposedly Switch version 10 is set to release sometime next week or at least month. Recently we’ve also gotten some hints and information about Bayonetta 3, possibly leading to new information. Doing it now would also set Nintendo up to do a wide variety of reveals, giving us an idea of what 2020 has to offer, with E3 being the perfect time to do a follow up.

While this is a lot of speculation and it’s possible the Nintendo Direct could happen with most of these things being wrong, we’re past due for one and should get one in the foreseeable future regardless.