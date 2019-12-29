Bayonetta 3’s Development is Going Well

Sometimes no news is good news, as development is apparently going well for Bayonetta 3.

This news came via Platinum Games’ Hideki Kamiya, who responded to a fan on Twitter asking about Bayonetta 3‘s development. “Development’s going really well. There you go,” said Kamiya.

Still, since Bayonetta 3 was announced way back during the 2017 Game Awards, we’ve heard practically nothing about the title. While this would normally be a sign of doom, it seems to indicate the title was announced extremely early, quite possibly moments after confirming it would happen, especially given what we’ve seen from the franchise.

Not only was Bayonetta a rather surprising addition to Super Smash Bros., which also net her two amiibo figures, plus both titles were ported to the Nintendo Switch. From there, the franchise is getting new merchandise in the form of a First 4 Figure of her guns, Scarborough Fair, along with a Nendoroid of Bayonetta herself. If that wasn’t enough, both Bayonetta and Vanquish are getting ports that also include a rather interesting Steelbook.

With so much going on, it’s clear someone see’s the value in the franchise and ideally all the silence will result in a stunning formal reveal sometime in the future. Whether that is in the form of a Treehouse showcase at next years E3, a Nintendo Direct that finally gives her the time of day, some kind of tease shortly after the first game rereleases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Tokyo Game Show or possibly something else, it will ideally be worth the wait.

Currently Bayonetta 3 is in development for Nintendo Switch. The title is currently set to be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch thanks to developmental support by Nintendo themselves. Stay tuned to Just Push Start for more information as it arises.