DOOM Eternal Official Trailer #2 released

See the two brand new enemies in action

Bethesda is pleased to release today the second DOOM Eternal Official Trailer that gives fans a glimpse at brand new enemies like the Marauder and the Gladiator.

In addition, players will also see vicious new glory kills, observe devastating power of the Crucible weapon and witness what the team at id Software has in store for the latest chapter in the DOOM Slayer’s violent saga.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bethesda:

As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.

Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.

Slayer Threat Level at Maximum

Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities like the Double Dash, you’re faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.

Unholy Trinity

Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer.

Battlemode

BATTLEMODE is the new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience built from the ground up at id Software. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, duking it in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat. BATTLEMODE launches with 6 handcrafted maps and 5 playable demons – the Marauder, Archvile, Revenant, Mancubus and Pain Elemental.

Check out below the DOOM Eternal Official Trailer #2:

DOOM Eternal will be available on March 20, 2020, for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Players who pre-order all versions will include a download code for DOOM 64, which will be out on the day DOOM Eternal releases.