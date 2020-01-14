Marvel’s Avengers delayed until September

Square Enix announced today that the much-awaited Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed from its original May 15th release date and will now release on September 4 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Just like with every game that has been delayed, Square Enix will “spend this additional development time focusing on fine-tuning and polishing the game to the high standards.”

Find below the official statement of Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg of Crystal Dynamics: