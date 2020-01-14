Marvel’s Avengers delayed until September

Square Enix announced today that the much-awaited Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed from its original May 15th release date and will now release on September 4 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.
Just like with every game that has been delayed, Square Enix will “spend this additional development time focusing on fine-tuning and polishing the game to the high standards.”
Find below the official statement of Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg of Crystal Dynamics:
To our fans,
At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020.
As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.
The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.
Scot Amos & Ron Rosenberg
Co-Heads of Studio, Crystal Dynamics