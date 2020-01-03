Final Fantasy VII Remake Information Leaked; Kazushige Nojima Comments

Along with the demo, gameplay from the demo and more being leaked, it seems there was plenty of information about Final Fantasy VII Remake in the demo code.

Twitter user roXyPS3 has gone though the code and posted some interesting information and fascinating claims about Final Fantasy VII Remake.

These include a variety of abilities, weapons and the addition of mini-games like darts, dancing, “hook” and crane. Another tweet suggests Final Fantasy VII Remake will, unsurprisingly, run at 1080p 30 fps.

The In-Game Videos are made in 1080/30p only and there are various config files (one Example down below) suggesting that this Game runs at 1080/30p as well and it will be probably upscaled on a PS4 Pro (last one still referenced as “PS4 Neo” btw ^^). RoXyPS3 via Twitter

There is also a good number of signs that point to, unsurprisingly, a PC port.

Yeah already discussed this yesterday in Discord with others that there are many “many” signs inside the Demo that we will see a future PC Port sooner or later. There is PC Code still left inside, and it mentions various higher Resolutions together with some NVIDIA and AMD stuff. RoXyPS3 via Twitter

With it already being confirmed as a time exclusive, PC was the most likely place for it to go but seeing some signs of that being the case is certainly nice. However, people are not pleased about the leaks.

In addition to fans finding this form of data-mining disrespectful, Scenario writer for Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Kazushige Nojima, expressed disappointment in regards to the leaks on Twitter.

リークって、ほんといろんなもの踏みにじってくれるよな。 — Kazushige Nojima (@sgwr1) January 2, 2020

This tweet was met with a lot of support from the community in light of the leaks. Largely because of how many surprises and things were unexpectedly leaked, going far beyond the demo, which current rumors suggest will be released next week following Sony’s CES presentation, but mechanics and the future of the game. Right now this is just the tip of the iceberg and we will likely learn more but one positive thing is Nojima certainly felt the support for fans.

Thank you wonderful people. I was healed. good night. — Kazushige Nojima (@sgwr1) January 2, 2020

Only time will tell what other mysteries will be uncovered but hopefully there will still be some secrets when Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on March 3, 2020.