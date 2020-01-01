Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Playthrough Leaked

Not to long ago there were rumors of Final Fantasy VII Remake getting a playable demo, which were fairly credible. Now it seems one person has actually managed to both download the demo and play through it.

YouTuber Lystrasza leaked the demos opening, with YouTuber LM V2 uploading most of a play through. For whatever reason part two of their three part video is missing, which is either due to errors uploading, someone taking it down or something along these lines.

As previously mentioned, releasing a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake is far from surprising. Not only did they have a playable demo at last years E3, it’s a great way of generating buzz and proving the concept to most players.

For those curious, not only does it contain what was shown at E3, there is more content for players to explore. My memory might be failing me, but the demo started somewhere that the missing video shows and ended upon defeating Scorpion Sentinel. This longer view will not only give players a better idea of what to expect, but also highlight whether or not you agree with the changes.

All this being said, there is still no word on when this demo is going to release for the masses. It might be part of today’s PlayStation Plus update, could arrive as soon as next week or could be something people anxiously wait for the release of. Thankfully, due to all this being leaked, Square Enix has more motivation to release it sooner rather than later, assuming they want to strike while the iron is hot. Only time will tell but at least the wait for Final Fantasy VII Remake is not too bad.

Currently Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to release on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Right now the title is set to be exclusive for a year, meaning we might see additional platforms sometime in the future.