Dragon Quest XII Development Has Already Started

As we eagerly await the next entry in the Dragon Quest franchise, it seems development for Dragon Quest XII started in 2019.

This was revealed in a tweet by Yuji Horii in honor of New Year’s day.

Happy New Year. Last year we started with publishing the movie Dragon Quest: Your Story, then releasing the Switch version of Dragon Quest 11, the mobile version of DQ Walk, the announcement of The Adventure of Dai anime along with its game adaptation, the production of [DQ]12 and more; even now after 33 years have passed since I made the 1st game, I feel very glad that I can do new challenges like these. Thank you very much to all users who have cheered on Dragon Quest until now, and also to all of the many staff members who have supported me. I don’t know how long I can go on, but I feel like I want to do my best just a little bit more. I hope this year will be an amazing year to everyone. I’m looking forward to work together in this year. First day of Reiwa 2 Yuji Horii, game designer Tweet translated by BlackKite via Japanese Nintendo

Unfortunately, no other information is known about Dragon Quest XII but sometimes it’s good to just know something is in the works and we will likely hear more about it as we progress into the year. Hopefully this version will continue to support Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and/or 5 and improve on all the great things we saw from Dragon Quest XI.