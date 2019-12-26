Rumor: Final Fantasy VII Remake is Getting a Demo

One of the struggles of the modern world is keeping something a secret and it seems a currently unrevealed demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available soon.

This news comes via GameStat, which is a site that tracks a number of things, including things added to the PlayStation Store. This week two interesting things were added. A demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake, which includes all four major regions, along with Japan getting the all but forgotten Patapon 2 Remake.

Reddit user Frocharocha posted an image that suggests the demo will be 10.2GB. This could mean it’s a rather substantial demo or it just has a lot of content in it. However, given Square Enix had a playable demo at E3 and other conventions, it’s likely just that or an updated version of it.

This year we were lucky enough to experience the demo and it managed to play as good as it looked. The mechanics were there, slow down and action elements made sense and it contained a good amount of diversity. The only downside is that it wasn’t particularly long, with it being a couple fights and then a boss battle, though it was enough to see the possibility of it being roughly 10GB worth of data, simply due to the scenes and location being included.

Unfortunately, there is no word on when Final Fantasy VII Remake’s demo or Patapon 2 Remake might release, but it likely will be soon. Especially given Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently set to release on March 3, 2020. Make sure to keep checking Just Push Start for more information on these titles and their eventual review, likely sometime in 2020.