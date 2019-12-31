Most Anticipated Game Of 2020 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

2020 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for gaming than 2019. Some of the releases coming next year include the likes of Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II and more.



Not to mention the year will end with many unannounced video games debuting on the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. However, for the confirmed games of 2020, nothing is bigger and more anticipated than Final Fantasy VII Remake.



I was old enough to witness the popularity of the first Final Fantasy VII release back in 1997, and the game’s release was a huge deal. Thanks to the PSOne’s then new CD technology, we never saw impressive graphics like FFVII before.



Not to mention the game came out and popularized the JRPG genre to Western audiences. After that, the Final Fantasy franchise became a household name and is still popular to this day.



As the years went by though, Final Fantasy VII got re-released many times but the game still felt outdated thanks to updated technology. People were asking for a Final Fantasy VII remake since the launch of the PS3 back in 2006.



Sadly, a remake or sequel to Final Fantasy VII was never made until E3 2015 came along. When E3 2015 happened, Square Enix finally announced the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PS4 console.



The reason Final Fantasy VII Remake is our most anticipated game is because it’s a title many people have been waiting for since 1997! Gone are the chibi looking character models and annoying random battles.



Final Fantasy VII Remake is now built from the ground up featuring movie quality animation and character models. Not to mention the whole combat system has been revamped in order to appeal to a wider audience.



Anyway, Final Fantasy VII Remake is sure to be an early contender for GOTY in 2020. The only thing that might upset some people is the fact the game is only part 1. Other parts of the game will then be released in the near future!

The game is also exclusive to PS4 owners until March 2021. After that, the game is sure to be released on other non Sony platforms.

