Rumor: PlayStation Plus Games for January 2020 Revealed; Surprisingly Good Offerings

As you may or may not know, the Wednesday after the last Tuesday of the month is when Sony reveals next months PlayStation Plus games. While the formal reveal is set for later today, a video showcasing this months offerings for Germany gives us an idea of what to expect from North America and Europe.

The two games being offered in Germany are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

Despite Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection being a series plenty of gamers experienced, has had frequent sales and was free with the PlayStation 4 at one point, it is still a welcome offering. Not just because it includes three extremely popular and high quality games but due to it just being a great experience for anyone waiting for an excuse to get into the franchise.

The really surprising thing about Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection being offered is the sheer number of Sony published games they’ve decided to give with Plus. Since Sony decided to drop PlayStation 3 and Vita offerings from Plus, three of the past 20 games have fallen in that category. If we go a step further and include Detroit: Become Human, that brings our total to four out of 20 and this would bring us to five and 22. This would make it a total of about 23 percent of the games offered, strongly suggesting Sony using their vast catalog to boost the quality of games offered without costing them a lot of money.

Unfortunately, Bloodborne, inFAMOUS: Second Son, Until Dawn, Tearaway Unfolded and more were offered in the past but there are still some wonderful games left to add. These include the often mentioned Killzone: Shadowfall, Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn and, unsurprisingly, both Knack titles.

While we will find out if this holds true later today, this shows a rather interesting pattern that will hopefully end with subscribers seeing all of the best games Sony has to offer.