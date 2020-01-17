Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Day One Patch Detailed

With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot now available in stores, Bandai Namco announced today that there will be a Day One Patch that further improves the game.

One of the highlights of the Day One Patch includes the Day 1 bonus content, improved loading times, and more sub quests being added.

Find below the patch notes, via Bandai Namco:

Version 1.01 Update Patch Notes

Mainly contains the Day 1 bonus content

Version 1.02 Update Patch Notes

Improved Loading Times

Enabled direct travel to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added 11 sub quests Crane School Scouting Time for a Tournament! The Sins of the Father And more!

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced) from 3,000 Zeni to 1,500 Zeni

Other miscellaneous adjustments

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

• Experience the story of DRAGON BALL Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of DRAGON BALL lore for the first time!



• Play through iconic DRAGON BALL Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell etc…). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge!



• Don’t just fight as Z Fighters. Live like them! Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the DRAGON BALL Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of DRAGON BALL characters.



• Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Check back with us in a few days for our review coverage. Stay tuned.