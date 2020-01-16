Cyberpunk 2077 delayed until September 17

CD Projekt announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed from its original April 16th release date to September 17.

Despite the game is complete and playable, CD Projekt stated that there is still work that needs to be done. As always, more development time means the company will polish the game, even more, making sure when it comes out, it will have less bugs.

Find below the official statement of CD Projekt RED Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski and head of studio Adam Badowski:

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077‘s release date we’d like to share with you today.



Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date to September 17, 2020.



We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive—full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.



Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date.



We’re really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support!



—Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski & Head of Studio Adam Badowski

If there’s any changes to the release date, we’ll definitely let you know.