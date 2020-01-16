Full Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trophy List Revealed

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out tomorrow, but you can now see the full trophy list for the anime based video game.



The full trophy list for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was revealed on TrueTrophies.com. If you own an Xbox One, this list should be the same for its achievements.



In total there are 42 trophies in whole that you can collect in the game. There are minor spoilers, although nothing major is revealed in the trophy list.



Anyway, you can look at the full trophy list posted down below.

Dragon Ball Master: Obtain all trophies.

Former Foe: Win the simulation battle against Piccolo.

Worse For Wear: Complete the Saiyan Saga.

Emperor No More: Complete the Frieza Saga.

Earth’s New Champion: Complete the Cell Saga.

Bye-Bye, Buu: Complete the Majin Buu Saga.

Helping Hand: Complete a sub story.

Do-Gooder: Complete 10 sub stories.

A Dark Omen: Defeat your first Villainous party.

Evil All Around: Defeat 20 Villainous parties.

Purging the Plague: Defeat 30 Villainous parties.

Down with the Demon Realm!: Win the battle against Mira.

The Voice in My Head: Receive a telepathic message from King Kai.

Who Needs a Phone?: Receive 20 telepathic messages from King Kai.

Wish Maker: Summon Shenron from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish.

Getting Greedy: Summon Shenron 5 times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish.

Shenron’s Favorite: Summon Shenron 10 times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish.

Push It to the Limit: Complete 10 challenges at a Training Grounds location with any character.

Tough Enough: Complete a Level 10 challenge in the Training Room.

Excavator: Destroy a boulder blocking a cave.

Demolition Artist: Destroy 10 boulders blocking caves.

There’s Nothing Like a Home-Cooked Meal!: Make a full-course meal.

Only the Finest: Make 5 full-course meals.

Medal Madness: Collect 10 D Medals.

Heavy Medal: Collect 100 D Medals.

Newfound Power: Acquire a Super Attack or Mastery in the Super Attack Skill Tree.

Highly Skilled: Acquire 50 Super Attacks or Masteries in the Super Attack Skill Tree.

A Super Warrior Is Born: Acquire 100 Super Attacks or Masteries in the Super Attack Skill Tree.

Not Worth My Time: Get an instant victory on an enemy.

Can’t Touch This: Get 50 instant victories on enemies.

Let the Building Begin!: Build a machine part.

Get out of My Head and Turn into My Car: Build a hovercar.

Robot Rider: Build a Bipedal Robo Walker.

Tell Me More: Unlock an entry in the Z Encyclopedia.

Thirsty for Knowledge: Unlock 200 entries in the Z Encyclopedia.

Fountain of Knowledge: Unlock 400 entries in the Z Encyclopedia.

Turtle School Trainee: Complete a Turtle School training challenge and report to Master Roshi.

Turtle School Master: Complete 20 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi.

Turtle School Legend: Complete 50 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi.

The Power of Friendship: Use 10 Super Attack Assists.

Z Combo Zealot: Perform 10 Z Combos.

Flashy Finish: Win a battle with a Super Finish.