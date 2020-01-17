Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore launch trailer released

As the much-awaited Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is now available worldwide for Switch, Nintendo released today the launch trailer for the game.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is the port of the Wii U version that debuted several years ago. It features the same exact game, plus additional improvements such as improved loading times, new costumes to wear, and more. For those who have never played Tokyo Mirage Sessions before, now is definitely the time to experience the ultimate Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei crossover!

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

Slay strategically in deep, stylish RPG battles



The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and Atlus games have crossed paths again and the result is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. An inter-dimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style, and yes, danger. So, fight back! Battle through dungeons to pump up your strategy and creatively decimate your foes… before all hope fades to black.



You and the rising stars you call friends will need to call on your own creative power—manifested as iconic Fire Emblem characters—to wage a secret war on rogue spirits that feed on creativity. Each encounter will immerse you in deep, turn-based battles that blend the combat of the Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei series into one brutal harmony. Fuse items to craft weaponry; then play to your strengths and crush your foes. Around every corner you’ll find fun nods to multiple fandoms, including Fire Emblem references, dungeons themed to the entertainment industry, and stunning musical performances.

Find below the Tokyo Mirage Sessions Launch Trailer below for the Switch:

Check back with us in a few days for our review coverage. Stay tuned.