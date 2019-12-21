WWE 2K20 Wasteland Wanderers DLC Out Now

2K Games has now announced that a new DLC pack is available now for WWE 2K20. The DLC is called the “Wasteland Wanderers”.



If you want to buy the new WWE 2K20 DLC, it’s available now on digital storefronts for a cost of $14.99. It comes with two new arenas, new variations of wrestlers, a new showcase storyline and much more.



2K Games pretty much explained all that the DLC has to offer over on the official WWE 2K website. You can check out all of the official information posted down below. Will you be buying this DLC?

New Showcase

Seth the Wanderer (a new twist on Seth Rollins) has found himself invited to a tournament in the ruined husk of a once-vibrant city. Once there, he finds himself more prisoner than invited combatant, fighting for more than just the water and rations he was promised.

As he battles his way through a series of difficult matches, Seth will find himself face-to-face with the enigmatic and powerful Overlord (aka Samoa Joe), who seems to have it out for his new “guest.” The enmity between these two will culminate in one final confrontation, the stakes of which couldn’t be higher.

New Story Towers

“Song of the Drifter” – Survivor Elias must compete against some of the strongest Superstars the Wasteland has to offer in a series of Fatal-Four Way matches.

“Trapped With Me” – Survivor Rhea Ripley finds a group of misfits looking to join her team. If they want a spot in the squad, they’ll have to beat her first.

“Gas Tax” – Survivor Pete Dunne has found himself robbed of his own fuel reserves. If he wants them back, he’ll have to go through a gauntlet of matches hosted by Raider Velveteen Dream.

“Hostile Takeover” – The Overlord has fallen, and Survivor Roman Reigns is looking to claim the vacancy. He has a few people to go through before he can take the throne, each of whom thinks they should rule the Wasteland.

New WWE Superstar Characters:

Seth the Wanderer

Overlord Samoa Joe

Corbin the Gatekeeper

Ali Fortune Fighter

Grand Champion Batista

Advocate Jack Gallagher

Warrior Ruby Riott

Raider Velveteen Dream

Two New Arenas

Overlord’s Coliseum

The Scrapyard

And More