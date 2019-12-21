Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Confirmed for Other Platforms

At this years Jump Festa Konami confirmed Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will release on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One sometime in the future.

This isn’t particularly surprisingly given how much effort went into this title. Not only was Konami proud enough to show it at this years E3, it was more of a retrospective of the animes long history and a true delight for any fan.

With fights centered around ironic events, so Yugi versus Seto Kaiba following his grandfathers loss, Rex Rapter, Paradox Brothers and more from the series long history, it makes it a standout for fans. Not just because you get to relive these moments and achieve your own victory but because there is also the option to win with the same deck or at least a close approximation that was used in the original battle.

In addition to featuring a robust single player experience, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution features a wide variety of cards from the games long history and gives players the ability to play against others on the go or via online battles as pretty much anyone any everyone from the series vast 20 year history.

Along with a new platform, new duelists and cards will be coming to the Switch version via update. Ai, Revolver and Soulburner from the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS series will be new characters. Along with them, I:P Masquerena, Firewall Dragon Darkfluid and Crystron Halqifibrax will be added with a number of other cards bringing the overall total above 10,000, which is an impressive number of potential options.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is currently available for Nintendo Switch.