Borderlands 3 – How to Access Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

Historically, it has been rather difficult to figure out the trick to starting DLC in Borderlands. Usually a new location is added to your listing, though in a game where there a 20 or so locations and you haven’t played for months, figuring out the new one can be tricky itself, though Borderlands 3 changes the method, while also making it a little harder to find.

How to Access the Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

To start the DLC, you need to first ensure you have the latest version and have downloaded the DLC and then start the game. Upon entering the world, head to Sanctuary if you’re not there already. Next, go visit Moxxi’s bar but instead of entering the bar, look to the left and you should see a new poster advertising Handsome Jack’s casino. There will be a prompt and that will give you access to the location, but not enough to actually start the DLC.

Before you can enjoy Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, you need to return to the navigation system and select The Handsome Jackpot. There will be a brief scene of you flying to it and all you need to do is head to the drop ship and you’ll be able to enjoy the first expansion in Borderlands 3.

For those looking for a bit of heads up, this content ever so briefly touches on the events of the previous games, so don’t do it unless you already know what happens or you’re okay with spoilers. It’s also extremely important to have a good corrosive weapon, along with some powerful weapons, as the DLC isn’t hard, as much as it’s easy to be overwhelmed. Finally, a good number of secrets and chests require a cash payment to access, so make sure you have a couple million dollars to ensure you can enjoy everything it has to offer without having to miss out or return later.