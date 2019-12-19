WWE 2K20 Patch Update 1.06 Notes Arrive

2K Games has now released a new patch for WWE 2K20. This update is version number 1.06 and should be available on all platforms.
WWE 2K20 launched back in October and had a rough few weeks thanks to a lot of bugs and glitches. Thankfully, many updates have been released then try and fix all of the issues.
The patch released this week is available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. To read the full patch notes, read the full details from the official website posted down below.
GENERAL
- Added Create A Championship feature
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur due to running out of memory
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when resuming the game from a suspended state
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when performing a forced sign out
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering Showcase, Towers, and Originals
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur on the Legal Screen after launching the game
- Addresses reported missing text in the warning message when accessing 2K Originals from other game modes
GAMEPLAY
- Various improvements to A.I. behavior
- Various improvements to animations and collisions
- Addresses reported concerns with visual corruption and deformation in different areas of the game including entrances, matches, and highlight reel
- Addresses reported concerns with reversals
- Addresses reported concerns with hair in Big Head mode
- Addresses reported concerns where characters may freeze, warp, or become unresponsive in specific situations
- Addresses reported clipping concerns regarding Superstars and environments
- Addresses various reported concerns that crashes may occur involving Custom Arenas, Custom Matches, Custom Attires, Custom Superstars and Custom Images
- Addresses reported concerns where face paint fails to appear during entrance/victory scenes
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering Backstage and at the start of Backstage Brawls
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when a Superstar interrupts another match by setting up a ladder or by jumping from the corner during gameplay
CREATIONS
- Create a Superstar: Addresses various reported concerns with Custom Images and Create a Superstar
- Create a Superstar: Addresses various reported concerns with Alt. Attires, deformation and missing geometry
- Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns with hair appearing shiny and hair dye failing to appear
- Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns with facial deformation when adjusting height and reported concerns with facial distortion occurring when using the Face Outline tool in Create a Superstar
- Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns with downloading Superstars
- Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when trying to upload Custom Move-sets and Custom Shows in Community Creations
- Create a Move-Set: Addresses reported concerns with an infinite load screen when trying to edit a Move-set for a Custom Superstar
- Create a Move-Set: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering the Create a Move-Set menu after previously uploading custom move-sets in Community Creations
- Create a Video: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in Create a Video
- Create a Video: Addresses reported 4K only concerns where Superstars would appear as corrupt silhouettes when using a Cutscene Video Clip from Highlight Reel in Create a Video
- Create a Victory: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in the loading screen when trying to enter Create a Victory
ONLINE
- Addresses reported concerns about potential crashes, infinite load screen, and network error messages in various areas of Online Mode
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when the host quits out of an Online match, when entering a One on One match as the Host inside of the Online menu, and when accepting an invite
- Addresses reported concerns with the countdown timer
- Addresses reported concerns where the title didn’t transition to the lobby when accepting an invite after the user has signed out of their profile previously
- Addresses reported infinite load screen concerns when the user signs out of their account while creating a lobby in Online
- Addresses reported concerns where users would be placed into their own lobby when accepting an invite while in a Tonight’s Match game
UNIVERSE
- Alt. Attires are now usable in Universe
- Addresses reported concerns that may occur when editing matches in Universe
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when viewing the Match Up screen of Full Preview in Universe
- Addresses reported concerns where the max number of matches on a PPV was stuck at 10
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when going into a championship ladder match for a custom MITB briefcase
- Addresses reported concerns where the post-match run-in sequence did not occur properly when the winner of the match is a champion and the run-in superstar is the MITB holder in Universe mode
MYPLAYER/MYCAREER
- Addresses reported concerns with career rewards unlocked with Accelerator
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in MyCAREER and MyPLAYER Wizard
- Addresses reported concerns where the user may be kicked back to the MyPLAYER menu when attempting to enter certain matches
- Addresses reported concerns where the objective may not complete correctly in MyCAREER Royal Rumble matches
- Addresses reported concerns where run-ins may interrupt Road to Glory PPV matches
- Addresses reported concerns with random run-ins appearing in PPV matches
2K CENTRAL
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when entering the first Four Horsewomen match
- Addresses reported concerns with certain Tower matches and Showcase objectives
WWE 2K20 ORIGINALS
- Addresses reported instances where subtitles may be missing
- Addresses reported concerns where save data containing DLC may fail to load when launching the title on offline mode
- Addresses reported concerns with entrances, cutscenes, weapons and referees
- Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when loading into the Bump in the Night DLC
AUDIO
- Addresses reported concerns with music, ambient audio, crowd cheers and chants