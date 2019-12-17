The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition now available for both Xbox One and PC via Steam

Telltale Games is pleased to announce today that The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition is available today for the Xbox One and PC via Steam.

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition includes both the Batman: The Telltale Series and the Batman: The Enemy Within, and with the new visual update “Shadows Mode.” Outside the announced platforms, Telltale will be releasing the PS4, Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store version in the near future.

Here’s an overview of the game and its Shadow mode, via Steam:

Step into the shadows and experience the twisted world of Telltale’s Batman in a way that brings the fractured persona of the Dark Knight and the City of Gotham to life in a sinister, new way. Enhanced with hand recolored game play and remastered textures, the Telltale Batman Shadows Edition brings all ten Telltale Batman episodes across two seasons into one, complete game while staying true to the spirit of the Dark Knight’s rich, visually compelling history. Includes Batman: The Telltale Series (Episodes 1 to 5)

Batman: The Enemy Within (Episodes 1 to 5)

The Telltale Batman Shadows Mode brings a captivating new look to the storied Telltale Batman games. Enhanced with hand recolored gameplay and remastered textures, replay your favorite Telltale Batman episodes and experience the twisted world of the Dark Knight in a sinister, new way.

Gamers who have at least own one of the episodes of either Telltale’s Batman games, the Shadow Mode, which applies the visual upgrade noir-style, will be available for purchase separately for $4.99.

Check out below the trailer: