New Sony Patent Suggests More Changes with the Upcoming DualShock 5 Controller

With new consoles set to release holiday 2020, fans are eager to get any information on what to expect from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which is why the new Sony patent for the DualShock 5 is so interesting.

Initial reports suggest very little is being changed from the DualShock 4 to what I can only assume will be the DualShock 5. Micro-USB is being replaced with USB-C, which can also be used to make the controller wired, along with haptic feedback, better speakers, an in-built mic, the lightbar being removed and something called adaptive triggers. The triggers are said to measure depth and resistance, ultimately giving a better gameplay experience.

Along with these changes, the new patent indicates four additional items on the back. The top two items are described as wheels, which can be used to increase or decrease thumbstick height. This will allow the controller to theoretically be comfortable in most, if not all, hands, along with giving players a wide variety of choices. So if you want to play with them higher or possibly lower, that is now possible. It also allows others visiting to potentially get their own desired feel.

Supposedly the bottom buttons are there to give players more options. What or how that comes into play has yet to be seen, it’s even possible this will be like the relatively unused touchpad, though they have a rather odd placement. For anyone holding a DualShock 4, they exist on a part that either requires players to move their thumbs down or old it in a way that is seemingly awkward. This could result in them rarely being used or having a less obvious function but for now I’d say you might want to be skeptical on them.

However, the recently announced back button attachment for the DualShock 4 might be a window into what this controller is trying to accomplish. In addition to being located in a similar place, it also features two buttons placed slightly higher than the ones in the picture are. That increased height makes them much easier to hit than the location of the ones shown above, but like a lot of things, it ultimately depends on how the final product looks, feels and behaves.

While this is likely just the start of exciting reveals as we get closer to the upcoming formal reveal of both consoles, it is great to see how Sony is taking inspiration from the wide variety of “pro” controllers on the market. With the current lack of an Elite-esque controller, this might be the first steps towards that or possible their answer to it.