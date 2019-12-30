Destiny 3 Not Set To Release Anytime Soon

With news of new consoles releasing and Bungie finally being in control of Destiny’s future, it seems there are no immediate plans to release Destiny 3.

In an interview with PCGamesN, David ‘DeeJ’ Dague, communication director at Bungie, commented on this very question.

“I don’t have any good announcements to make about the next bold moves we’ll make in the franchise,” Dague tells us when asked how long Bungie will stay with Destiny 2 before moving on to Destiny 3. “Right now our commitment and our attention is to make the seasons that will unfold over the course of the next year interesting and sustain a perennial story arc that will keep players engaged.” “I understand the question you’re asking and it’s certainly an interesting one, and we’ll have a lot of cool stuff to say on that later, but I’m afraid that moment will have to wait a little bit longer.” PCGamesN interview with DeeJ

This stance isn’t entirely unexpected. Bungie has found a lot of success with seasons and not only is there more financial pressure for Destiny 3 to be a success, the season model has been working fairly well. Not to mention, with the recent release of Shadowkeep, there is likely no desire to announce anything to negatively impact it. Especially given all the issues they had in the move from Destiny to Destiny 2.

Hopefully, when it eventually releases, not only will it be much closer to what fans expected from the original, it makes use of all the exciting new hardware. Games like Destiny are the ones that benefit from it the most and it makes sense they want to let it grow over rushing out something they’ll need to quickly replace. Still, hopefully the wait isn’t too long and some of the upcoming events will be worth the wait.