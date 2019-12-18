Sony Releasing Back Button Attachment For DualShock 4

Sony is to release a new button attachment for the DualShock 4 next year. Is this a preview for PS5’s features?



As announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has revealed today the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment . The attachment fits nicely to the back of your controller and allows you to map new buttons.



For example, you can map up to 16 different button configurations. The attachment also comes with an OLED screen.



The device is priced at $29.99 in North America and will be released on January 23rd, 2020.



For more info about the attachment, you can read the official blog details posted down below.

The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments. Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

