Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift Complete Edition Delayed; Current Release is 2020

With 2019 set to end in a couple days, some companies are finally confirming delays, which unfortunately was the case for Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift Complete Edition on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

This was confirmed via Twitter, which mentioned a lot of the standard reasons, including concerns about quality and highlighting how grand this project is. In addition to that, Yuzu Hinase, who voice acts both Rozalina and Mylne, will be replaced due to her being on hiatus.

Those unfamiliar with Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift can find the overview below:

ABOUT THIS GAME Freely roam a fully 3D-rendered mystical forest together with Mylne, a young girl residing at a magical apothecary! One day, Mylne’s grandpappy, a master apothecary, requests that she find and gather some potion ingredients.

Though no stranger to the forest and its curiosities, gathering ingredients is a first for Mylne, and she is at a loss of where to begin.

You, esteemed players, are tasked with ensuring that Mylne becomes a master apothecary. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry! The mystical forest is chock full of small wonders!

Fishing, trivia, training, and even dungeon exploration awaits you!

Includes a plethora of fun minigames! Your free-roaming adventure begins! – Gather Ingredients –

Complete a variety of events hidden throughout the forest to gather ingredients for potions!

The controls are simple: just check any places of interest! – A Variety of Minigames –

Trivia, fishing, and even battles!?

Minigames are hidden away somewhere in the forest.

Enjoy some minigames, or just play straight through the main story―how you play is up to you! – Collect, and Collect Some More! –

Your created potions and caught fish are put on display in Mylne’s room!

Let your inner completionist run wild! – Enjoy Multiple Playthroughs! –

Complete the game by simply making a potion! Keep playing to unlock new areas while keeping potions made in previous playthroughs!

Create new potions to unlock different areas in your next playthrough! – Complete Act 1 and Watch the Credits Roll –

You’ll know you’ve completed Act 1 when a song plays and the end credits roll. – But Wait! The Game’s Not Over! The Door to Act 2 Opens! –

If you restart the game after watching the ending,

the door to the gameplay-packed Act 2 will open!

Get ready to experience a whole-new side of Märchen Forest! Steam Overview

Currently Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift Complete Edition is set to release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020.