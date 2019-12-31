Untitled Goose Game Exceeds 1 Million Copies Sold

In delightfully surprising news, Untitled Goose Game has now officially sold over 1 million copies.

From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame. — Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019

Not only is this fantastic news for Panic, the developer behind Untitled Goose Game, it shows that an interesting idea and simple mechanics is enough to be successful. Cabel’s follow up tweet also highlights the games journey.

The reaction was beyond anything we could have imagined. The fan art, the writing, yes the memes, protest signs, Chrissy Teigen, Muppets?! It feels once-in-a-lifetime. We hope we brought some joy into your life, because you brought so much into ours. And we’ll never forget it. Cabel via Twitter

For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s essentially a puzzle game designed around the concept that geese are jerks. Most of the tasks involve being mildly annoying and using various mechanics to cause chaos in a relatively frustrating way. Despite sounding rather silly, it was a surprisingly fun game and something worth checking out.

Untitled Goose Game is currently available for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One.